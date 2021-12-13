Documentary Film ‘The Kybalion’ Sets January 11 Release

The alternative-spirituality based documentary film, ‘The Kybalion’ has set its release date of January 11, 2022.

Directed by Emmy-nominee Ronni Thomas (AMC’s The Broken and the Bad) and hosted by occult historian Mitch Horowitz (“solid gold”— David Lynch), the film begins in 1908 and follows an occult manuscript that would mystify those interested in metaphysics and the unseen world.

The Kybalion, penned by a mysterious author known as Three Initiates, presented seven principles of ancient Hermetic philosophy. explores in detail each of the seven principles. Each principle is then paired with an expert working within the occult space. Psychics, mediums, alchemists, and parapsychologists give their own perspective on each principle and how it relates to their work and search—and what it reveals for all of us. Dramatic live-action sequences and animation symbolize the book’s principles. The film explains how that is possible— and, why, in fact, it is necessary.

The documentary features Mitch Horowitz, Paula Roberts, Daniel Ryan, Bryan Contnoir, and Raymond Moody.

www.kybalionfilm.com