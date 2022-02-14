Durham Probe: Clinton Campaign Tried to Infiltrate Trump White House Servers

President Trump has once again been vindicated as the latest from the Durham investigation has found evidence that Hillary Clinton’s campaign paid for breaking into servers DNS at the Trump Tower and the White House as part of the Democrats’ story of Trump-Russia collusion. The findings are alarming and amount to potential treason against President Trump, but the mainstream media, loyal to the Democratic Party and leftist establishment, is looking the other way.

New Durham Filing over Cyber Attack on President Trump

As reported in The Epoch Times, Special Counsel John Durham’s team revealed on February 12 that attorneys working for Hillary Clinton campaign paid a technology executive to infiltrate computer servers at the Trump Tower and later at the Trump White House. The purpose of such cyber-spying on Trump was to create a false story of Trump-Russia collusion that would be sold to people to convince them that Trump had won the presidency using unfair means.

Durham’s court filing titled “Criminal Case No. 21-582 (CRC)” at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia is posted online. It shows the main suspect, Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann, as the defendant. Sussmann gathered and delivered to the FBI the allegations of Trump-Russia collusion. He already remains charged with lying to the FBI and pleaded not guilty last September.

Trump Equates Clinton’s Cyber Spying to Treason

The Christian Post cited President Trump calling the Democrats’ spying campaign against his presidency a bigger scandal than Watergate. The story cited Trump equating the crime to treason, which is punishable by death:

In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death. In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this.

Leftist Media Goes Silent Again

While it’s a political scandal bigger than the Watergate, the leftist mainstream media has closed its eyes, put down its pen, and shut its mouth. Nearly all major conservative media sources ran headlines with the story of the new Durham probe filing. In media on the left, it’s crickets. Conservative news site The Palmieri Report pointed to leftist media’s silence and included a tweet from Rasmussen Reports that questioned the silence of New York Times, Washington Post, CBS News, NBC News, and ABC News.