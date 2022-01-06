PA Democrat Marvin Smith Charged with Child Rape Released on Bail

Striking a blow to the ideals of law enforcement, a Pennsylvanian Democrat commissioner was released on bail soon after he was arrested for and charged with child rape.

Child Rape Charge against Marvin Smith

On January 2, Breitbart reported that Darby Township commissioner Marvin Smith turned himself in to the Philadelphia Police Department the week before as he was charged with child rape of a 15-year-old boy and other offenses relating sexual assault. The alleged rape happened in August 2017 but the child reported it to the police in 2019.

The disturbing details dug out by the subsequent investigation reveal that Smith approached the 15-year-old boy and offered him a ride home, pretending to be a family friend. Having the boy in his car, he drove to a park and raped him, before dropping him off at an undisclosed location.

The boy first filed a sexual assault complaint against Smith in April 2019 but an arrest warrant was not issued until November 22, 2021.

Released after Percentage of Bail Posted

While the late filing of charges cast suspicion on the neutrality and efficiency of the concerned law enforcement authority, the suspect was released in a display of blatant disregard for law. Daily Times reported on January 3 that Marvin Smith was released as he posted a percentage of his bail.

Smith turned himself in to the Special Victims Unit Tuesday and was released after posting 10% of $100,000 bail.

The story adds that Marvin Smith has a history of racial hatred toward white policemen and was previously removed from his office of the township’s police commissioner after he posted an anti-white meme on Facebook appearing to support racist violence against white cops.

The paper cited a statement by Darby Township informing that they do not intend to take any action against the Democrat commissioner prior to a conviction or guilty plea.

According to America’s Civil War Rising, Marvin Smith had a court date scheduled for January 5.