Please share this story:

As Israel and Saudi Arabia work on diplomatic ties, tension in the Middle East rises. Yet, it was not geopolitics alone causing the strain. The Palestinians, long supported by the Saudis, loom large in the discussions. A notable Arab voice singled out this group as a potential roadblock to Israel-Saudi normalization.

Israel-Saudi Talks at Risk

Negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia face potential pitfalls. Persistent influencers seem to favor conflict. These parties misuse aid, favoring personal interests over the needs of their citizens.

The Western Left’s stranglehold on institutions and governments worldwide doesn’t help. Examples from Communist China and Putin’s Russia paint a picture of the Left’s love for power and chaos. Case in point: the U.S. Left, which keeps thrusting the “Palestinian issue” into Israel-Saudi discussions.

In a telling piece titled “Be Wise and Trust in Allah, “ Ahmed Al-Jarallah, editor-in-chief of Kuwait’s Al-Seyassah, sends a poignant message to Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. He pleads with the Prince to overlook the “Palestinian issue” during historic talks with Israel.

Recent Palestinian Betrayals

Al-Jarallah recalls recent betrayals by some “Palestinians.” Even as Saudi Arabia advocated for their cause, these groups celebrated when Saddam Hussein attacked fellow Arab states.

The Abraham Accords marked a shift in the Arab world’s stance. Once united against Israel, the accords saw a change in alliances. The “Palestinians, “ previously beneficiaries of this antagonism, now face growing isolation.

Al-Jarallah doesn’t pull punches in his op-ed. He speaks of Friday prayers in Gaza and the West Bank, where curses rain down on the House of Saud and the Gulf States. He points out that Israel hasn’t harmed the Gulf States nearly as much as these “Palestinian” organizations have. Al-Jarallah’s plea to the Saudi Prince is clear: “Be wise and trust in Allah.”

Misuse of Financial Aid

Yet, the misuse of financial aid is another issue. Like Yasser Arafat before him, Mahmoud Abbas is accused of misappropriating aid. This money, intended to help the “Palestinian” cause, allegedly funds personal luxuries and gambling trips.

Al-Jarallah’s daring claim: the Gaza leaders are too close to Iran, a source of their financial support and smuggled arms. He speaks of a new generation of “Palestinians” abroad, raised on propaganda. The wealthy “Palestinian” organizations, he claims, live lavish lifestyles funded by Arab states, offering only curses in return.

Past Betrayals

Al-Jarallah reminds the Prince of past betrayals, particularly by Yasser Arafat. After receiving support from Kuwait, Arafat then backed Saddam Hussein’s destructive invasion of the country. “Palestinian” groups, according to Al-Jarallah, prioritize personal gains over their nation’s welfare.

In his article, Al-Jarallah candidly recounts his Israel visit. Tried and fined in 1997 for this trip, his perspective may now resonate more with current events.

Benefits of Israel-Saudi Normalization

The potential benefits of Israel-Saudi normalization are vast. As Al-Jarallah suggests, perhaps it’s time for Saudi Arabia to focus on this budding relationship and not let the “Palestinian issue” derail progress.

The problem now is that “the Palestinians” have now put the imprint of their foot firmly on southern Israel. The attack on Israel by Hamas will take attention away from calming measures.