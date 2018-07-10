Most of us are all into collecting trendy, fancy accessories and it is always fun to have some extra options for you to play around with when it comes to dressing up. However, the truth is that investing in a real piece of jewelry should be categorized among every jewel lover’s goals. If you are a smart fashion enthusiast, you probably know that a diamond is your best friend and nothing else compares to the feeling of knowing that your favorite diamond necklace will not get brassy after you wear it for a fortnight.

If you feel the urge to invest in your first set of jewelry, it is important to note that there are several aspects you need to be familiar with if you are looking to get the best bang for your money. Finding the right piece of jewelry for yourself or your loved one can be time-consuming and stressful. To save yourself all this agony, here are important things you should consider before purchasing jewelry.

The Jeweler You Are Buying From

If you want to invest in bespoke jewelry, it is vital that you consider the jeweler you will source the jewel from. It is not like you will be spending more than four hundred bucks for any pair of earrings. Since original and authentic jewelry does not come cheap, ensure that you are getting value for your hard-earned money by visiting a trusted dealer who will not have the ill-intention to take advantage of you. If you want to purchase a piece of fine jewelry, it would be good to ask around from people who have made this purchase before. This way, they can refer you to a jeweler they trust. And if you have no one to ask, it is advisable that you go to the well-established Elizabeth Diamond Company that has their permanent store.

Know Your Taste of Jewelry

Are you an individual who fancies traditional designs and gems or are you one of the people inclined to eccentric, novel or unconventional jewelry styles? It is crucial that you determine your taste of jewelry before heading out to make a purchase. You will need to look at what you wear as well as what you could probably have in your jewelry box. If you are always inclined to simple designs, then it would be a good idea not to purchase vibrant or bold pieces. If you are an active individual, you should consider jewelry without a high setting since jewel pieces with a high setting could easily get damaged when they are hit against hard surfaces. This is usually the case when you are purchasing a watch, since fragile or dainty pieces will not withstand active use or long wearing.

Know The Appropriate Questions to Ask

If you have never been out shopping for jewelry, the chances are that you are not well-versed with the ins and outs of jewelry. And as many people say, jewelry is a science on its own. This implies that you should not expect to learn every aspect about jewelry overnight, mainly if you are a first-time buyer. While asking an expert is the easiest route to take, it is also essential that you do your research. Through this, you will quickly understand your jeweler’s technical descriptions or have some ideas regarding the questions you should be asking your jeweler. For instance, it would be excellent to study on how you can differentiate a synthetic pearl from a real one, or how you need to look at a diamond with a loop when checking its quality. You might also want to know more about gemstones, their names, and colors.

Watch Out for Fraud

It is always advisable that you go for a jeweler who has jewelry manufacturing training, and formal gemological education besides the normal practice experience. When purchasing jewelry, you will need to look for the manufacturer’s mark on the jewelry, which is usually an authenticity stamp which acts as proof that the jewel is from a specific manufacturer.

You should also be on the watch out for jewelry stores which always give discounts of more than half the jewel’s price. You might discover that the discount price is the average retail price in most jewelry stores. If you are purchasing jewelry with diamond, for instance, you will need to insist that your piece of jewelry comes with a certificate from the Gemological Institute of America. This certification is usually a reliable and independent grading report that documents the characteristics of all diamonds.

Know Your Budget

Before you can start pursuing jewelry designs online and in jewelry stores, you will need to determine the amount of money you can comfortably spend on the piece of jewelry. Typing “How many dollars should I spend on my gold watch?” into a browser will bring up arbitrary rules like spending close to a three month salary so do not do it. The truth is that the right amount to spend on a jewel is what you feel you are entirely comfortable with. And while you might be tempted to go overboard with that engagement ring, it is evident that you do not want to start life with your partner while you are in a pile of credit card debts. Take your time to determine the amount you are willing to spend and consider the jewel options for that price.

Your Metal Options

They say that all that shines is not yellow gold: When selecting the metal for your neck, hand, fingers or legs, you have an array of options. While yellow gold is the most traditional options, you might want to consider white gold since it is more versatile since it is mixed with an alloy. White gold is also stronger than its yellow counterpart, and this makes it durable and less prone to scratches. Rose gold, however, is stronger than yellow and white gold. And if you fancy a silvery white color, then you could consider platinum since it is harder although it often needs polishing to retain its sheen.