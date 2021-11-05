US Military Refuses to Take Blame for Killing Afghan Children

In the wake of the disastrous failure of the Biden administration in Afghanistan in August, the US military under Biden bombed and killed innocent children to claim that they had killed ISIS terrorists. Now the US military says it is not to blame for the deaths of Afghan civilians and children who were bombed to death by them in a drone strike.

On November 3, WBOY 12 reported that “an independent Pentagon review” found “no misconduct” in the airstrike in Afghanistan that killed innocent civilians and children in Kabul on August 29, 2021. Accordingly, the review recommends no disciplinary action.

The story says that Air Force Lt. Gen. Sami Said conducted the review and found no misconduct or negligence on part of the US military, and that it was just an “honest” and “regrettable” mistake.

Said concluded that the mistaken strike happened despite prudent measures to prevent civilian deaths.

Reviewer’s Independence from the US Military?

The story cited above wrote that Said’s review was independent despite him being a serving officer of the same branch of U.S. Armed Forces that carried out the attack.

He is the inspector general of the Air Force and is considered independent as he had no direct connection to Afghanistan operations.

Said’s review was met with criticism by Steven Kwon, President of the non-profit that employed Zemerai Ahmadi, the 37-year-old Afghan civilian targeted and killed by the missile strike along with his family including 7 children. Kwon wondered how the Inspector General could admit it as a mistake yet claiming no one acted wrongly.

Writing in the Chinese daily Global Times, Yu Ning called Said’s review an attempt to shield US president and military chiefs. Citing a “US military insider” Ning’s post questioned the independence of the Air Force Inspector General, saying:

The goal of inspector general under the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE) is to protect their political class principles, in this case, the four-star Air Force chief of staff and term limited appointed secretary of the Air Force.

Ning wrote that the U.S. is trying to whitewash its war crimes.