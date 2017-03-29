For some businesses, it can be difficult to keep employees on the payroll. If your business has a high turnover rate, you need to take stock of your business and the people you’re generally hiring. The problem could lay within your business model, or it could have something to do with the types of employees that you are hiring.

If you want to create a business where people want to work indefinitely, you need to use the following tips. However, you also want to make sure that you are hiring the right people, which can be determined by having people job shadow before they are hired.

Treat Them With Respect

If you treat your employees with respect they will reward you by being better employees. People want to know that they are appreciated when they are on the job, and sometimes all they need to know that is you know they are there and you see them as an equal.

An employee that feels respected will do more work, and they will do that work better. They will also stick around longer. Don’t talk down to your employees simply because you see them as lesser than you, or they will be much like a child and rebel by not getting the work done or not putting as much into the work that they do.

Train Them

Well-trained employees are also more likely to stick around. If you hire someone and then don’t ensure they’re getting trained in every aspect of their job, they may look for work elsewhere. They will feel like they can’t possibly live up to the expectations of the job and give up.

Give Gratitude Where It’s Due

When your employees do a good job let them know they did a good job. Give them a pat on the shoulder. Thank them at the end of the day for a job well done.

You could also have some sort of reward system to help motivate your employees. When they achieve “employee of the month” status and get a plaque on the wall they’ll know that you are grateful to have them as an employee at your business.

Pay Them Properly

People are also more likely to stick with a job that pays them well. Know what the average is for the field you’re hiring in and make sure to pay a little above that, especially to those that are well qualified. Don’t be afraid to also give raises where raises are due.

If you’ve had a steady employee for years and only given them one (or none) raise since they started, you should definitely be giving them another. Do yearly evaluations and raises, at the least. That raise could mean the difference between keeping a good employee or losing them to another company.