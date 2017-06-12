If you’re a driver, you’ll want to keep up with the latest trends in the car industry. Whether you are planning on replacing your current car or plan to keep on driving your vehicle for a while, you’ll want to make sure you are aware of the many trends on the horizon.

Impressive Safety Features

Safety is paramount when you’re behind the wheel of a car. Car accidents can be fatal; you’ll want to do everything you can to keep yourself safe while you are driving.

Luckily, safety features are a significant trend in the car industry. A lot of newer cars come equipped with features that can reduce the risk of an accident. Some cars can also call for help if you do get into a wreck.

There’s no such thing as being too safe when you’re driving. These safety features have helped save lives. If you drive a car with these functions, you’ll be safer than ever.

Options

Today’s consumers don’t want to have to choose from a handful of choices. They want a wealth of add-ons. People are more likely to make a purchase when they can get exactly what they want.

Cars have always offered options to consumers, but today’s vehicles offer far more options than the vehicles of the past. If you buy a brand new car, you’ll be able to select features that are ideally suited to your needs. You’ll also have a number of customization options if you decide to lease your new vehicle.

Leasing

The value of driving a newer vehicle can’t be denied. While a lot of people can’t afford to replace their car every few years, most people can afford to lease. Leasing can be extremely affordable; you can easily lease a car for less than $200 a month.

People who don’t buy cars frequently save a lot of money in spite of their payments. When people lease their vehicles, they can spend less money repairing their vehicles. Newer cars tend to run very well. Since most leases only last two years, people can turn their cars back in before they start to show their age.

Multi-Functional Cars

In the past, a lot of people gravitated towards cars that were designed to be good at one thing. Families usually purchased minivans; people that spend a lot of time driving off-road tended to buy sports utility vehicles.

Now, however, buyers aren’t necessarily content with a car that serves a single purpose. Instead, people want to have cars that can do it all. That’s why so many cars that are being released right now are multi-functional. You can buy a sporty, family-friendly car that you can also drive off the road.

These are a few major trends in the automotive industry. The auto industry, and dealerships, have gone through a lot of changes over the years, and it’s going to keep on changing in the future. That’s why it’s a good idea to keep a watchful eye on the newest trends.