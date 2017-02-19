If you do everything by the book and live your life as a straight arrow, you’ll keep yourself safe and stay out of harm’s way. Nobody says that living a hectic lifestyle and taking many chances is the right thing to do, but some risks are definitely worth taking. Risk-averse players would say that the roads less traveled are less traveled for a reason. At the same time, the only roads you know for sure that lead nowhere are the ones abandoned. Learn how to take calculated chances and reap the rewards reserve the bold.

Make an Educated Decision

Taking chances is not the problem, but the taking of risks without having all the facts. Everyone needs to take life risks and no matter how well we shelter ourselves from the arbitrary and unexpected, life has a way of surprising us. Instead of fearing uncertainty and trying to avoid it at any cost, we should try and shed some light on matters we don’t fully understand. The most successful people are the ones who understand both the risks and the potential rewards and learn how to walk the thin line separating them.

Many are so afraid of being turned down that they don’t even try anymore and this is equally true for human interactions and job opportunities. Keep in mind that success is not permanent and failure isn’t fatal. In fact, failing is not even the worst thing that can happen to an individual. After you pick up the pieces and learn a valuable lesson, you will have a better chance at succeeding at your next attempt. Sometimes you need to put it all on the line and hope for the best, while doing everything you can.

It’s Never Too Late to Try Something New

People have the nasty tendency of getting so used to bad things that they lose the desire to even seek better ways. Some assume that it’s pointless to try others are overly concerned about what others would think about them if they fail. Being judged by others is definitely unpleasant, but mistakes are inevitable in life and only those who don’t try don’t err.

Sometimes you risk money, time and energy to achieve something greater. Just because it hasn’t been tried so far doesn’t mean that it’s not a good idea or that it has no chance to succeed. Jeff Bezos took a leap of faith with the Washington Post, a newspaper founded more than a century ago. He went on to apply the ideas that made Amazon a successful business in an industry he knew little about. He always kept his eye on the prize and cared less about what people might think if he failed. Be more like Jeff!