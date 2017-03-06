It’s really no news when it comes to the fact that alcohol can damage your life. If you are caught drunk driving you could lose your license, get jail time, and have a good deal of fines to pay. If you get in an accident and harm someone, or worse, you could face even bigger charges.

The news is, there is help for you if you have alcohol dependency issues. There is also help for you if you get pulled over for drunk driving or if you get in an accident while under the influence of alcohol. Here are some facts about alcohol use and abuse, and how to get help.

Driving Under The Influence

If you drive while drunk, or even while you’re buzzed, you could face negative consequences. Living your life believing it isn’t illegal unless you get caught is a dangerous way to live (and a bad way to live). It’s important to learn what the laws are where you live and to follow them.

Drunk driving doesn’t just risk you losing your license or spending time in jail. You are putting yourself and every other person on the road in danger. While you can get help if you’re pulled over for drunk driving if you cause an accident you may deserve what’s coming to you.

Jail time for drunk driving can cause you to lose your job, lose your family, and more. Instead of risking these things, make sure you have a designated driving or call a cab when you drink too much. Know what is too much when it comes to yourself as well. You could even download a breathalyzer app on your phone.

Suffering Addiction

While the law doesn’t say you need to be clean and sober to live life, since alcohol isn’t an illegal substance, that doesn’t mean it won’t ruin your life if you live for it. Even if you never drink and drive alcohol can still mess up your life.

If alcohol keeps you from getting up and going to work, or has you showing up at work drunk, you may find yourself out of work quickly. Alcohol can also destroy your family. Not only do you risk mistreating your family under the influence of alcohol, but if your alcohol isn’t kept in a safe place and you have kids they could get into it.

There are continually celebrities in the news that are battling addiction. Take it from the ones who’ve escaped the need for booze on what to do to get free of the need for a drink. Their stories should be enough to help you realize that you can get free of alcohol if it’s a problem for you.