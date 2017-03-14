A car accident can be really serious but even when it is not, the situation can be highly unpleasant. Car accidents have various consequences like earning losses, permanent injuries and monetary losses. Avoiding car accidents is the best thing that you can do since precaution helps you more than having to deal with the situation after it happens. If you need more information about car accidents you can visit https://www.hanseninjurylawfirm.com/boise-car-accident-lawyer/ but let us now talk about the main accident causes. Knowing them can help you to avoid the situation in the first place.

Distracted Driving

This is by far the main car accident cause. Many believe it is drunk driving or breaking traffic laws but that is not actually the case. In reality, distracted driving is the main car accident cause in the USA and all around the world. Any motorist who is not attentive on the road can cause accidents, no matter the reason for the distraction. Whether you are sending text messages or you talk on your phone, driving awareness is drastically reduced.

Speeding

The second most common car accident cause in the US is speeding. Unfortunately, because of the fact that cars are much more powerful than they ever were, it is easy to go over the speed limit and exaggerate. Speed will lead to really serious accidents. The higher the speed, the higher the possibility to be faced with fatalities! That is mainly because reaction times will be slower when you are driving at high speed.

Drunk Driving

This is the car accident cause that is basically known by every single person. Being drunk automatically means that you cannot properly function and focus while on the road. Operating any vehicle becomes increasingly dangerous the drunker you are. Out of the different causes that are common, this is the one that is by far the easiest to avoid. Having a designated driver when you drink can save lives and practicing due diligence by simply not drinking when you know you will drive is important.

Reckless Driving

Unfortunately, people sometimes tend to be reckless when they drive since they do not understand the repercussions of their actions. Reckless drivers who change lanes way too fast, tailgate or speed will cause accidents since aggressiveness in driving leads to much lower reaction times available for everyone involved.

Rain

You might not expect this but rain is actually a very common car accident cause. When you do not react to weather changes and you do not adapt your driving to the conditions that exist at the moment, it is easy to end up in the unwanted situation in which a totally avoidable accident happens. The only thing that needs to be done is to drive carefully whenever it rains.

Running A Red Light

Last but not least, ignoring traffic signs and lights is a huge problem for many people in a hurry. Driving through a red light will lead to very serious accidents. No matter what your explanation is, running red lights is something that should never be done. People tend to not to be too careful when the light is green. Having someone else running through red lights would lead to the possibility of being faced with a huge accident.