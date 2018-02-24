Too often, firms are stretched thin, their associates overworked and their workflow throttled by inconsistent project sizes and client demands. It would be wonderful if a firm’s capacity matched its workload; it would be wonderful if every in-house position was securely held by a specialized legal expert, uniquely suited to each project or case they worked on, but that’s simply not the case.

Firms need legal outsourcing. But not any legal outsourcing – firms deserve access to a large database of skilled legal talent, like the one you can find at www.lexlocom.ca as an inexpensive way to get specialized, technologically savvy, short-term help. There are a number of reasons why you should consider legal outsourcing, but this article has narrowed it down to four, some of them common scenarios, and others common-sense business practices.

To Save Time And Money On Projects

A healthy mixture of in-house and external legal help is usually what you need to complete a project faultlessly and on-time. What you don’t want to do is rely solely on your in-house team, as that will siphon time away from core business concerns, and siphon money from the firm’s coffers. If you have a large project, the most cost-effective way to do it is to hire legal experts externally; it will allow you to get the project finished quicker, for less money, and free up time and resources to take on further projects and clients. If your firm is looking to scale up, you start with legal outsourcing.

As A Precaution Against Unexpected Vacancies

Don’t let unexpected vacancies on your team disrupt the entire firm’s workflow. Having a contingency plan in place is of paramount importance, in case of an emergency, an unexpected firing, an unforeseen leave-of-absence or a maternity/paternity leave. In these cases, look to hire an associate or general counsel who is available on-demand, on a just-in-time basis,and who is willing to work as long as is needed. Procuring access in advance to a large database of legal talent that spans all areas of law will ensure that, should an unexpected absence arise, your firm won’t miss a beat.

For Large Document Review Projects

With legal outsourcing, you get skilled legal experts using the latest technology to help you streamline this massive – and massively important – task. Find an outsourcing company that values defensibility. You want to know that all steps are followed thoroughly, accurately and using up-to-date technology. It’s not enough for external document reviewers to be a “good deal” – you have to be able to trust their services.

A More Focused Approach

Touched on briefly above, it bears repeating that a firm that makes good use of legal outsourcing will find that they have a more focused approach overall. Not only will your in-house team be able to focus on more core concerns, but you can also hire associates or general counsel according to the specific needs of a certain case or project. With access to a large database, you’ll be able to find the perfect supplement, creating a more focused atmosphere and workflow.

These are only a few of the reasons that any law firm should consider hiring legal help externally. There’s little room for error as a legal firm, and stretching an in-house legal team thin can cause massive errors. Understanding when to outsource help is the hallmark of a successful organization, so the next time you think you might be overworked, consider legal outsourcing.