Opening a business helps you learn and grow but can be a grueling process. The smarter you are early on, the better chance your enterprise has to succeed. Try these tips to set off on the right path for your business.

Invest in Business Insurance to Protect Your Assets

“Whether you specialize in the medical industry, engineering, accounting, a Director or Officer of a corporation, design work, have a technology business or anywhere in between, you require specialized Liability coverage,” according to Ontario-based DG Bevan Insurance. Make sure you’re covered for the areas recommended for your type of business.

Absorb Everything

When you talk about your startup, read body language. Are they just being nice but really think you’re heading in the wrong direction? Encourage honesty since opinions you get from peers could help you understand how consumers may react.

Keep it Simple

Cut unnecessary features that don’t address the core offerings and cost too much money. As a small business, you should concentrate on the basics until you see some growth.

Count the Costs

While you’re developing a business idea or growing a new business, add up how much the next stage will cost. Factor in each business expense you need to launch and operate a new product or service. Costs include your rent, location, marketing, supplies and other essential costs.

Earn as You Build

Don’t quit your day job before you’re sure your startup has a chance at success. Build in stages and make a gradual transition to full-time entrepreneur.

As a new business owner, give yourself time to grow a steady income. Unfortunately, this means keeping a nine-to-five job and developing your business on the side through the first stages. Once you’re getting a decent cashflow, make the leap and tackle business ownership full time.

Know the Law

Studying laws is not exciting, but it beats getting shut down or sued out of ignorance. If you don’t follow local, state and federal regulations, you could lose a lot more than your business.

Know the rules and regulations for your industry and consider hiring an accountant when you set up your company.

Have a Business Plan (or Two)

Have a plan and a backup plan. No business plan can fully prepare you for a successful venture. Never jump into a new business without a detailed business plan. On the other hand, don’t wait years to act on your dream. You become a well-rounded entrepreneur when you learn from your mistakes, but try not to repeat them.