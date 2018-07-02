In order to succeed in any career, you need three main things: talent, perseverance, and confidence. Talent to do the job, perseverance to work hard at your job, and confidence to be sure of yourself and to be a leader. Confidence, in particular, can prove to be quite the barrier to overcome, as most positions further along your career path will require you to be a leader. If you do not have the confidence in yourself and your abilities, no one will want to follow you. That is why you need to work on loving who you are and, more importantly, believing in yourself. Start today with these key tips.

Feel Great in Your Skin

Self-confidence comes from within. That’s why the first thing you should do to improve your confidence is to work towards feeling great in your own skin. One of the best ways to do this is by first changing what you wear. Don’t feel compelled to wear one thing over the other. There are only two things you should ever consider before putting something on. Is it comfortable, and do you love how you look in it. Wearing a great set of lingerie can make you feel like a million bucks, but if that lingerie is too small, it could make your whole day uncomfortable. In terms of making sure you have the best fit for you, click here to switch out your uncomfortable lingerie for some great plus size lingerie instead.

Adopt a Lifetime of Learning

There are so many benefits of learning, particularly through reading. When you read, you exercise your imagination, you improve your knowledge, and you also become more verbose and well-spoken. Reading fiction or non-fiction provides so many benefits, and being able to communicate more effectively can help you command the right presence at work. It’s also a great way to feel fulfilled to give you the tools you need to progress in your career, so start learning every day, today.

Push Your Boundaries Outside of Work

If you really want to be confident in yourself, you have to prove to yourself just what you are capable of. Take classes, learn new skills, and challenge yourself. The more you get out of your comfort zone, the more familiar you can become with your own strengths. It will be scary, but do new things with your friends and take things one step at a time. Confidence won’t be achieved in a day; it is an ongoing journey that you should never give up on.

Speak Up

Last but not least, speak up more at work. You gain confidence in how others react to you as well, which means that by simply getting used to speaking up and voicing your opinion you can do more than build up your own confidence. You also earn their respect. Start off small by saying when you agree with someone else’s opinion, and then work on providing more critical answers and being a real team player who contributes to solutions and debates at work.

Confidence is a journey. Even those who are outgoing will experience good days and bad days. What matters most is that you keep working towards being confident in yourself, because once you are, a world of opportunities opens up to you.