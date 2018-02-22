One thing that you see in the news fairly regularly is when people’s personal issues lead to consequences for their businesses. Ideally, you will always stay out of this category. But, if you do run into those situations where something in your personal or private life interacts with your business dealings, you should work to disentangle them as quickly as possible.

You’ll often see stories about business people who run into car trouble, debt, anger management issues, or substance abuse – and these nearly always have consequences when it comes to their financial or company dealings. That is often the core of the stories that are told about them.

Car Trouble

When it comes to celebrity branding, how many stories of using about famous people who get ticketed for various vehicle violations? It’s a real problem. And depending on how that person is viewed in public, they can take a financial hit quite quickly. If you end up in the situation, your best bet is to call a car accident lawyer immediately and try to figure out how to minimize the case before it bleeds into your business affairs.

Debt

Another big problem in personal lives that end up directly affecting business is debt. If you let credit card debt get out of control, it can affect you and your clients for a long time. Normal people, famous people, everybody in between – debt is one of those creeping realities that starts at the personal level, and can wander into the business realm before you know it. Especially if your personal and professional accounts are connected somehow, personal debt can take your business into bankruptcy. How many times have you seen stories about celebrities who lose their houses or their studios because of personal decisions that they’ve been making?

Anger Management

Dealing with anger is something we all have to do. Some people are better about it than others. But what’s unfortunate is when anger as a personal issue means that you lose a potential client or even lose a job. No one likes to deal with someone who is uncontrollably angry. And this counts on a private level and a professional level.

Substance Abuse

And then the final extremely common story you’ll see all over the tabloids every day is about people with personal substance abuse issues that lose their careers because of it. Again, this goes across the whole spectrum of people, but in the news, it most often relates to those that are well known. Even though it is possible to keep your personal and private lives separate from your business matters, as soon as substance abuse enters into the equation, there are going to be consequences all over the place.