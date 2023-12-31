Aerospace & Defense EMI Shielding Market $1.1 Billion by 2028 – Stratview Research

Please share this story:

Stratview Research, a global market research firm, released a comprehensive report on the Aerospace & Defense EMI Shielding Market. The report provides an analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current and emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

EMI Shielding Market Growth

According to the report, the Aerospace & Defense EMI Shielding Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the period of 2023-2028, reaching an estimated value of $1.1 billion in 2028. The market is segmented based on aircraft type, application type, product type, and region.

In terms of aircraft type, the market is segmented into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, UAVs, space, and defense. The commercial aircraft segment is expected to be the key driver of market growth, supported by the increasing deliveries of commercial aircraft and the growing commercial aircraft fleet size.

Application Types

The application type segment includes equipment shielding, structural shielding, and bonding. Equipment shielding is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing shielding requirements for electrical equipment, avionics, and aircraft wiring.

The product type segment consists of conductive coatings & paints, laminates, tapes & foils, cable overbraids, conductive gaskets, and others. EMI gaskets are expected to be the dominant product type in the market, providing reliable and effective electromagnetic interference shielding.

Market by Region

The report suggests that North America will remain the largest market for Aerospace & Defense EMI Shielding, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth. Factors contributing to the growth in these regions include the increasing aircraft fleet, the opening of assembly plants for major aircraft programs, and the rising defense budget.

Some of the key drivers of the market include the increasing use of electronics in aerospace & defense, the growing demand for secure communication, and investment in military modernization programs.

Top 10 Companies

The top 10 companies in the Aerospace & Defense EMI Shielding Market include Parker Hannifin Corporation, W.L. Gore & Associates, 3M Company, Laird Performance Materials, PPG Industries Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Boyd Corporation, Hollingsworth & Vose Company, Tech-Etch Inc., and Kitagawa Industries Co. Ltd.

Stratview Research says the Aerospace & Defense EMI Shielding Market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by various factors such as increasing aircraft deliveries, the need for effective EMI shielding, and the growing demand for secure communication in the aerospace and defense sectors.