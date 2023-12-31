Dingdong Announces the Appointment of CFO and CHRO

Please share this story:

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited, a fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, announced the appointment of Mr. Song Wang as chief financial officer (CFO) and Ms. Hongli Gong as chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective December 26, 2023.

Previous Dingdong Experience

Mr. Wang, who has nearly 17 years of experience in China’s consumer and retail industry, previously served as the senior vice president and director of Dingdong since September 2023. He previously worked in several leading e-commerce and new retail companies in China, including Ele.me and Lianhua Supermarket. Mr. Wang will be responsible for the company’s overall financial matters and investor relationship affairs.

Ms. Gong, with more than a decade of experience in human resources, previously worked at the company from 2015 to 2017 and re-joined the company as head of the human resources department in January 2019. She also worked at Taimei Technology and Pactera Technology. Ms. Gong will oversee the company’s overall human resources management.

Mr. Wang expressed his honor to serve as CFO and stated his belief in the talented and committed finance team at Dingdong. He hopes to leverage his financial expertise and extensive network in the industry to advance the company’s sustainable development in the capital markets.

Ms. Gong also expressed her honor to work alongside the committed team. She looks forward to further developing and nourishing the company’s culture and core values for its employees, as well as encouraging trusted communications within the company.

Improved Operating Efficiency

Mr. Changlin Liang, Dingdong Chairman and CEO, commented on the promotions of Mr. Wang and Ms. Gong, stating that the promotions are expected to improve the company’s overall operating efficiency and effectiveness. He believes their leadership positions will benefit the company in many ways as they focus on the company’s long-term success.

The company’s appointment of Mr. Song Wang as CFO and Ms. Hongli Gong as CHRO, aims to enhance operations and continue its commitment to stakeholders and long-term success. [release]

Key Takeaways