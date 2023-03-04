Augmented Reality Market Predicted to Reach $157.21 Billion by 2027

Please share this story:

A new report revealed the global market for augmented reality (AR) technology is expected to reach $157.21 billion by 2027. The report, released by Technavio Research, states that the market will see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.71% between 2022 and 2027.

Augmented Reality Market Growth

The AR market growth is attributed to the increasing use of AR technology in multiple industries such as gaming, entertainment, retail, and education. With the advent of new communications technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT), AR use is expected to become even more widespread in the coming years.

One of the report’s key findings is the rising adoption of AR in the healthcare industry. According to the report, AR technology has shown promise in improving patient outcomes and providing better training for medical professionals. With the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the need for remote healthcare solutions, AR is expected to play an even more significant role in the healthcare industry in the coming years.

The report also highlights the Asia Pacific region as a key growth market for AR technology. The region is expected to see significant growth in the AR market due to the increasing adoption of technology in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The region is home to some of the world’s largest tech companies, and they are expected to play a critical role in driving the growth and adoption of AR technology in the coming years.

The report identifies key players in the AR market, including tech giants such as Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and PTC Inc., among others. These companies are expected to play a critical role in driving the growth and adoption of AR technology in the coming years.

According to the report, the gaming and entertainment industries are expected to be the largest adopters of AR technology in the coming years. With the increasing popularity of mobile gaming and the growing demand for immersive entertainment experiences, the use of AR technology is expected to become even more widespread in these industries.

The report also highlights the retail industry as a key growth market. With the rise of e-commerce and the increasing importance of online shopping, retailers are looking for new ways to engage with customers and provide them with immersive shopping experiences.

AR technology has the potential to transform the way customers shop by providing them with virtual try-ons and personalized product recommendations.

As the AR market continues to grow, there are also concerns about the potential risks associated with the technology. One of the biggest concerns is the potential for AR to be used for malicious purposes, such as cyberbullying or identity theft. As the use of AR technology becomes more widespread, it is important for companies to take steps to ensure that the technology is used responsibly and ethically.

Despite these concerns, the report suggests that the Augmented Reality market is poised for explosive growth in the coming years.

Key Takeaways

Global augmented reality market projected to grow from $18.06 billion in 2021 to $157.21 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 28.71%.

Market growth attributed to increased AR technology use in gaming, entertainment, retail, and education.

Rising adoption of AR in healthcare due to potential for improving patient outcomes and providing better training for medical professionals.

Significant Asia Pacific growth expected due to rising adoption in China, Japan, South Korea.

Key players include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and PTC Inc.

Here’s What’s New for 2023:

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

As the AR market continues to evolve, companies will need to adapt to stay competitive. Those able to leverage the power of AR to provide customers with immersive and engaging experiences are likely to be the ones that succeed in the long run.