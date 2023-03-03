Democrat Mayor Arrested for Child Porn

Please share this story:

A prominent Maryland Democrat, who served as the mayor of College Park for 7 years, was arrested on Thursday for possessing and distributing child porn.

The New York Times called it “Child Abuse Imagery” but other left-wing publications were direct and non-forgiving in calling it what it is – child pornography – for which College Park’s Democrat mayor Patrick Wojahn was arrested. Just one day before his arrest, Wojahn had resigned from his office.

The Washington Times reported that Prince George’s County Police charged 47-year-old Wojahn with “40 counts of possessions of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material.” The Democrat mayor had been posting child porn in January to a social media account under a different identity. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children noticed and reported the social media account to law enforcement and subsequent investigation led to Mayor Wojahn.

Patrick Wojahn is credited as the city’s first openly gay mayor and has been a friend of Pete Buttigieg, also a gay, who was formerly the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and is the current Secretary of Transportation in the Biden administration. As reported via The New York Post, Wojahn recently visited the White House for a bill signing event by Joe Biden.

Following Wojahn’s arrest, pictures of him with Buttigieg were shared on many social media accounts.

In his resignation letter, obtained by the media, Wojahn did not mention the child porn charges against him but stated that he was stepping away because of mental health issues. He wrote:

“I am stepping away to deal with my own mental health”

Following his arrest news, however, the city administration said they were “shocked and disturbed” to learn of the charges against the Democrat mayor.

Mayor Wojahan’s arrest adds another Democrat to the long list of Democrats arrested for, charged with, and/or convicted of child sex abuse crimes.