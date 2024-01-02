GeeTest Unveils Bot Management 101 eBook Series, Illuminating the Attacker’s Playbook

Please share this story:

GeeTest, a CAPTCHA and bot management provider, released its new eBook series titled “Bot Management 101: The Basics of CAPTCHA’s Security Showdown – CAPTCHA Harvesting.” The series aims to shed light on CAPTCHA cracking techniques and equips businesses with proactive defense strategies against malicious bots. By demystifying the tactics employed by attackers, GeeTest helps organizations safeguard their online assets and customer data.

GeeTest Bot Management 101

The “Bot Management 101” series consists of multiple eBooks that investigate specific aspects of the attacker’s playbook. Each eBook provides a comprehensive understanding of the methods used to exploit vulnerabilities and offers insights, strategies, and solutions to fortify online platforms.

Some of the key topics covered in the series include CAPTCHA cracking techniques, bot attack monetization, real-world impact on businesses, and proactive defense strategies. The eBooks also highlight the frequent image database updates and tailor-made security enhancements designed to thwart attackers at every turn.

With the release of this series, GeeTest aims to enable online businesses to stay one step ahead of potential threats by providing them with the knowledge and tools necessary to counter the threat of CAPTCHA cracking. The eBooks offer a treasure trove of knowledge, empowering readers to craft robust network security.

To access the “Bot Management 101” eBook series, businesses can visit GeeTest’s website. GeeTest continues to lead the charge in cybersecurity, equipping businesses with the confidence and resilience to navigate the digital landscape.

Key Takeaways