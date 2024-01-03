WOLFBOX Creates Innovative Level 2 EV Charger For Electric Vehicle Owners

Please share this story:

The WOLFBOX automotive electronics brand introduced its latest innovation, the WOLFBOX Level 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger. This cutting-edge charging solution is designed to cater to the changing requirements of electric vehicle owners, offering a smart and versatile charging experience.

The fragmented US charging landscape sees different manufacturers and charging networks using different plugs and connectors. To address this issue and provide a comprehensive charging solution for all EV owners, WOLFBOX offers customer support for Tesla owners to obtain the necessary adapter for seamless compatibility.

Advanced WOLFBOX Features

The WOLFBOX Level 2 EV Charger comes equipped with advanced features, including scheduled charging, remote monitoring of the charging status, and compatibility with RFID cards.

These features make it a comprehensive and user-centric charging solution. Models with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity enhance the charger’s appeal by offering advanced connectivity options for users.

The charger is available in two variants, providing 40A and 50A charging capabilities.

The 50A model allows for faster charging, making it suitable for electric vehicles with larger battery capacities. The 40A model offers efficient charging for a wide range of electric vehicles.

Installation Options

Two installation options are hardwired and NEMA 14-50 plug, providing customers with flexible and seamless charging solutions. The hardwired installation offers a permanent and seamless charging solution, while the NEMA 14-50 plug provides a more portable and flexible option.

The WOLFBOX Level 2 EV Charger is designed with a high-quality LCD screen and complemented by lighting effects to provide users with a convenient and informative charging experience.

The high-definition LCD screen offers clear visibility, allowing users to easily monitor the charging status, including the charging rate, time, voltage, and charged state.

The lighting effects integrated into the charger’s design contribute to its user-friendly interface, providing a visually appealing and intuitive charging experience.

“We are excited to expand our product line and offer solutions for electric vehicle owners worldwide,” said Jonathan Smith, CEO of WOLFBOX. “The launch of the WOLFBOX Level 2 EV Charger marks a significant milestone for our company, and we are committed to providing innovative and reliable charging solutions for our customers.” [ latest release ]

EV Charger Key Takeaways