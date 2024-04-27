Aiper Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaners Giveaway at 66th GRAMMY Awards Gift Lounge

Aiper made a splash at the 66th Grammy Awards gift lounge with its cordless robotic pool cleaners.

Robotic Pool Cleaners Giveaway

Aiper, the innovative creator of cordless robotic pool cleaners, showcased its latest Scuba Series products at the GRAMMY Gift Lounge. Performers like Billie Eilish and Travis Scott were to receive these cutting-edge pool cleaners.

“We love being a part of the GRAMMY Gift Lounge for a second year,” Richard Wang, CEO of Aiper Global said.

The Scuba S1 Pro and the Scuba S1 from Aiper’s Scuba Series are designed to cater to different pool sizes and come with unique features such as WaveLine™ Technology. Trevor Noah hosted the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Scuba S1 is Aiper’s flagship product and a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree. It has four cleaning modes: floor, wall, and wall + floor and a new eco mode for periodic cleaning every 48 hours, ensuring that pools up to 1600 sq. ft. are spotless.

The 2.5 hour run time is exceptional. The unit’s caterpillar treads provide better traction and superior obstacle traversal, leaving no section of the pool unclean.

The Scuba Series has multiple cleaning modes, including floor, wall, and waterline. The cordless underwater robots use powerful suction technology to remove leaves, hair, dirt, sand, insects, green algae, microorganisms, and other particles.

Richard Wang, Aiper CEO and Founder said the company’s aim is to help pool owners enjoy their pools rather than spending time cleaning them.

Key Takeaways