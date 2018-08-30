With rising construction costs across the U.S. for new housing and development projects reaching new levels, contractors and their clients are scrambling for solutions. As a result of the rising costs, some new projects as well as smaller renovations to a lesser degree, have been put on hold or left unfinished in San Francisco and other locations where there is a high demand for building.

The rising costs of building are attributed to a combination of rising tariffs on building materials, and on a shortage of skilled workers at the same time that there is an increased demand for new construction projects. With radically vacillating tariff prices affecting prices of imported construction materials, contractors often find themselves providing an initial bid on a new project only to realize deep into the project that the budget is not sufficient. Coupled with an insufficient amount of workers, the pace of construction sometimes slows or is brought to a complete halt, leaving many projects unfinished.

One way contractors and their clients can get more bang for their buck is by using the latest technological advances available in the industry. The most innovative materials and solutions allow contractors and their clients to save money in the long run by doing more with less.

Fortunately, there is no shortage of technological advances in the construction industry. Big data analytics via sensors help contractors draw more accurate conclusions from data; virtual and augmented reality help to more efficiently plan and track projects; 3D-printers and laser scanners allow for more precise measurements and prototypes; while robots and driverless construction vehicles help to automate and optimize tasks.

An example of new technology put to use is in robotic pipe cutters. The TRYDENT 80 Cutter System from TRY TEK, for example, allows reinstatement of interior or exterior relined pipes from 3″ to 6″ (80mm-150mm) in diameter via a noninvasive method of repairing damaged pipes. Using this technology is both faster and less costly than older traditional methods according to PrimeLine Products, Inc. which regularly works with the latest technologies in plumbing and building.

This and other new technologies have an additional benefit other than helping to lower costs for builders and their customers. Technology that meets stringent EPA standards greatly contributes towards reducing the environmental footprint of construction projects. From decreased emissions to greener materials to more efficient use of energy and water, technology can bring about more efficient results with less waste and damage to the environment.

While it will certainly take some time to reap the full benefits of technological innovation when it comes to construction, the industry is definitely on track to making it happen.