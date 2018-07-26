However you refer to your user experience design (UXD, UED or XD), it’s in your best interest to take the process of enhancing your website seriously. In order to create the most appealing user experience, it needs to be usable, accessible and pleasurable to surf through your site. The total user experience starts with human-computer interaction (HCI) and expands to every aspect of your product or service as perceived by your visitors.

It’s a lot easier these days to get your website up and running. Yet, it’s harder than ever to optimize your website design for the precise user experience (UX) that will draw in your target market. According to the Society of Digital Agencies (SoDA), 77 percent of organizations think that a poor website UX is a major weakness for today’s marketing experts.

Understand Usability and UXD Stats

Let’s consider key website statistics that indicate some of the major challenges for web designers today. Presented with 15 minutes to consume content, two-thirds of people surveyed would rather read a nicely designed website rather than a plain, uninspired one.

47 percent of website visitors look at a company’s products/services page before any other section.

Once the homepage, 86 percent of visitors expect to see information about their product or services.

64 percent wanted to see the contact information on the homepage.

Recognize the Problem

Often, a company doesn’t recognize that its problems start with poor branding. Poor communication with visitors causes user frustration.

To build your brand through your website, start with your authentic values. Whatever your company’s core values are should be reflected in your brand. if you work backward from this model and try to define your company values by your product, your customers are likely to become confused.

Start with a Solid Foundation

If you find that your branding and your company’s values aren’t matching up, try restarting it with a new brand. Improve the way you communicate your brand to your target market. Clear, concise marketing communications leave everyone on the same page.

E-commerce marketing experts at Gozoek advise that new or revamped pages need to be accessible for social media platforms. They state that “local business should be on Facebook, Twitter, and Google My Business. If you are the business owner, you should be on LinkedIn, and you can create a page for your business there. ”

Understanding what customers are looking for helps you build a website the work well and keep your sales trend positive.