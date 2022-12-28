‘Happy FKN Sunshine’ Releases Jan 10

By
Liz Rodriguez
-


The comedy feature film ‘Happy FKN Sunshine’, starring Matt Close, Mattea Brotherton, Connor Rueter, Dana Hodgson, and Ted Dykstra is set to release on January 10th, 2023.

Directed by Derek Diorio, ‘Happy FKN Sunshine’ is the story of Ronnie Weston and her brother Will who live in a one-mill town. When the mill workers go on strike, the future for their family looks bleak. Fortunately, Ronnie has found a brisk business selling weed. When Will wants to start a band, Ronnie uses her weed profits to buy Will an electric guitar. Against everybody’s advice, Will enlists local outcast Artie Porter as the bass player. Artie spends his days allegedly partying with heavy metal icons and getting fellatio from rock and roll legends – or so he says. Artie’s lies cause instant conflict within the band, especially with Vince, the egotistical lead singer. But the musical chemistry is undeniable, and Will feels that his band just might hit the big time. If they can survive their dying town … and each other.

The film features a nostalgic soundtrack filled with classic deep cuts by Carl Perkins, Mura Masa feat Slowthai, 999, Otis Clay, Willie Cobbs, IOLITE, Eddie Burns, Maestro Wes William feat Chuck D, and Alexander Lewis along with original songs Pogey, Drive, and That’s How It’s Gonna Be written for the film.

Watch the trailer here:

‘Happy FKN Sunshine’ was written by Ryan Keller and J. Gordon Ross, and produced by Ryan Keller, Jonathan Hlibka, and Terry E. Markus. Listen to the soundtrack on Spotify

For further information visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/happysunshinemovie

Liz Rodriguez
http://www.emrmedia.com/

BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Association) professional member and award-winning, British born and fluent in Spanish, Liz Rodriguez has worked in the entertainment industry most of her life. Predominantly based between Los Angeles and London, with contacts globally, Liz Rodriguez has a portfolio of clients for personal or corporate marketing, branding and PR, as well as full service event management and production. As a feature film publicist, she boasts over 50 film credits to date. She enjoys working with today’s rising stars, and tomorrow’s future faces of entertainment.

Internationally Liz has supervised, and orchestrated, events and press placements all over the world including the Middle East (Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi), Europe, Egypt, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia. Aside from her working career, Liz is an active supporter of many LA-based charities including Dogs for the Deaf, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and volunteers her time to Make A Film Foundation, an organization that grants film wishes to children with serious or life-threatening medical conditions.

Follow Liz: EMR Media (est. 2004) www.emrmedia.com – Instagram @iamLizRodriguez – Facebook: www.facebook.com/emrmedia

