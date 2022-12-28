‘Happy FKN Sunshine’ Releases Jan 10

Please share this story:

The comedy feature film ‘Happy FKN Sunshine’, starring Matt Close, Mattea Brotherton, Connor Rueter, Dana Hodgson, and Ted Dykstra is set to release on January 10th, 2023.

Directed by Derek Diorio, ‘Happy FKN Sunshine’ is the story of Ronnie Weston and her brother Will who live in a one-mill town. When the mill workers go on strike, the future for their family looks bleak. Fortunately, Ronnie has found a brisk business selling weed. When Will wants to start a band, Ronnie uses her weed profits to buy Will an electric guitar. Against everybody’s advice, Will enlists local outcast Artie Porter as the bass player. Artie spends his days allegedly partying with heavy metal icons and getting fellatio from rock and roll legends – or so he says. Artie’s lies cause instant conflict within the band, especially with Vince, the egotistical lead singer. But the musical chemistry is undeniable, and Will feels that his band just might hit the big time. If they can survive their dying town … and each other.

The film features a nostalgic soundtrack filled with classic deep cuts by Carl Perkins, Mura Masa feat Slowthai, 999, Otis Clay, Willie Cobbs, IOLITE, Eddie Burns, Maestro Wes William feat Chuck D, and Alexander Lewis along with original songs Pogey, Drive, and That’s How It’s Gonna Be written for the film.

Watch the trailer here:

‘Happy FKN Sunshine’ was written by Ryan Keller and J. Gordon Ross, and produced by Ryan Keller, Jonathan Hlibka, and Terry E. Markus. Listen to the soundtrack on Spotify

For further information visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/happysunshinemovie