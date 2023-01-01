‘Hank and Jolene’ Sets January 17 Release

Please share this story:

Inspired by a true story, Random Media is releasing the romantic drama feature film ‘Hank and Jolene’, starring Edward Buchanan, Saki Miata, Shinichiro Okano, Aathira Rajeev, and Chye-Ling Huang on January 17th, 2023.

Directed by Derek Shimoda, ‘Hank and Jolene’ follows Hank, a likable recluse, who works at his favorite place in the world, Muddy Boots Nursery, owned and operated by married couple Aki and Nobu, the closest thing to family that Hank has. Recently reeling from the mysterious demise of #1, a prize-winning goldfish and Hank’s best friend, the typically lively Hank barely musters up the energy to get through work. On delivery day, a surprising discovery connects Hank with a curious stowaway, a Madagascar hissing cockroach, which he rescues and fondly names Jolene. Soon, the two are inseparable and Hank embarks on an emotional journey and discovers new feelings of love. As Hank embraces the excitement his new world has to offer, the offbeat affair also challenges him, further distancing Hank from his familiar orbit. Eventually, Hank is burdened with life’s biggest obstacle – growing up.

Watch the trailer here:

Written by Scott Carroll, ‘Hank and Jolene’ is out on January 17th, 2023.

For further information visit Facebook