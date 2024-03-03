American Traveler Discovers Hidden Movie Town While Exploring Surf Spots in Hainan, China

Please share this story:

China Daily reports that Maria, an American traveler, had an unexpected surprise during her visit to Wanning, Hainan. While exploring the epic surf spots in the area, she stumbled upon a hidden movie town.

Maria’s adventure in Hainan includes both thrilling waves and cinematic magic.

Maria’s discovery of the hidden movie town adds a new dimension to her exploration of Hainan’s surf spots. It showcases the diverse attractions the island has to offer, combining the thrill of surfing with the enchantment of the film industry.

As Maria continues her adventure, she will undoubtedly uncover more surprises along the way.

