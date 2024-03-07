Celebrity Videographer Dante Hillmedo Launches IndieGoGo Campaign for Dance Film “Butterfly”

Please share this story:

Dante Hillmedo, known for his work with celebrities such as Jay Z and DJ Khaled, unveiled an IndieGoGo campaign for his new dance film, “Butterfly.” The film explores the struggles faced by urban teens, including gang violence, drug abuse, and peer pressure.

Cast of Newcomers

It tells the story of a resilient young protagonist navigating high school while coming from a single-parent immigrant household. With a focus on authenticity, “Butterfly” features a cast of newcomers who bring fresh realism to the screen.

The IndieGoGo campaign not only aims to raise funds for the project but also to build a community around it. Supporters will have the opportunity to witness the behind-the-scenes process, from casting to choreography. They are encouraged to share their own stories of perseverance and dreams in the face of adversity.

Butterfly Director

Dante Hillmedo, the director of “Butterfly,” believes in the power of storytelling to inspire and connect people. Through the film, he aims to create a space for individuals to relate to the characters and see the transformative impact of art as an outlet.

To join the movement and support “Butterfly,” visit the IndieGoGo campaign page.

About Team Elite Productions LLC

Team Elite Productions LLC, founded by Dante Hillmedo, is a dynamic film company based in New York City that specializes in authentic storytelling.

Key Takeaways

Celebrity videographer Dante Hillmedo launches IndieGoGo campaign for dance film.

Explores the struggles of urban teens and emphasizes the importance of resilience.

Raise funds for the project and build a community around it.

