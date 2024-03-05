Regal and Audible Bring New Movies and Audiobooks Together “The Boys in The Boat”

Please share this story:

Regal and Audible

Regal and Audible, an Amazon company, have joined forces for the first time to provide a unique experience for their respective audiences. Their collaboration aims to engage and convert audiobook enthusiasts into moviegoers and encourage early listening to the audiobook before the film’s release. The first project they are working on together is Amazon MGM Studios’ “The Boys in the Boat,” which will be in theaters this Christmas. As part of this collaboration, audiences will have access to the first chapter of the audiobook and a special Audible promotion to complete the listen.

The partnership between Regal and Audible offers exciting opportunities to engage with Amazon MGM and other studios. The program was launched on December 8, in conjunction with the film’s ticket presale, and included a free first chapter listen to the audiobook of “The Boys in the Boat.” Regal Crown Club members were also offered a two-month extended free trial of Audible Premium Plus, which includes two credits and access to the Audible Plus Catalog.

Audiobook-to-Screen Titles

Derek Murphy, Head of Audible Business Development, expressed excitement about supporting audiobook-to-screen titles and extending storytelling experiences to new listeners. Kelly Hawkins, Head of Loyalty at Regal, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration and highlighted the opportunity for Regal Crown Club members to have a unique experience by listening to the audiobook before seeing the movie.

Kevin Wilson, Amazon MGM Head of Distribution, praised the collaboration between Audible, Regal, and Amazon MGM Studios, stating that it is the perfect partnership to bring impactful and magical stories to new and engaged audiences. He also mentioned that they are thrilled to feature their rich and diverse book-to-screen titles.

The Boys in the Boat

“The Boys in the Boat” is a sports drama based on the bestselling non-fiction book by Daniel James Brown. Directed by George Clooney, the film tells the inspirational true story of the 1936 University of Washington rowing team as they compete for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. The team, comprised of underdogs during the Great Depression, faces elite rivals from around the world.

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States. With 5,808 screens in 428 theaters across 41 states, Regal provides a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience.

Audible, Inc., a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc., is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling. With over 850,000 audio titles in its catalog, Audible offers a vast selection of audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals.

