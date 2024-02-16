World’s First Zootopia-Themed Land Opens At Shanghai Disneyland

Please share this story:

Shanghai Disneyland officially opened the world’s first Zootopia-themed land, marking a significant milestone for Shanghai Disney Resort. The vibrant new land welcomed its first guests from around the world, immersing them in the colorful mammalian metropolis inspired by the popular film.

Zootopia-Inspired Accessories

With great anticipation, guests and Disney fans eagerly awaited the opening of the land. Many donned Zootopia-inspired accessories, embracing their favorite animal species and becoming honorary residents of the lively city. Leaders from The Walt Disney Company, Shanghai Disney Resort, and artists from Walt Disney Animation Studios, along with cast members and Imagineers, gathered at the entrance to Zootopia to greet the guests and send them off on an adventure.

Zootopia is a testament to Disney’s storytelling prowess and its commitment to expanding beloved stories in innovative ways. The film remains the highest-grossing foreign animated film in China, and the new land at Shanghai Disney Resort further solidifies the resort’s position as a must-visit destination for guests of all ages.

Similar to the city of Shanghai itself, the resort offers a futuristic and vibrant atmosphere during the day, transforming into a captivating nighttime skyline after dark. Guests will find endless opportunities for exploration and new discoveries with each visit.

Imagination to Reality

Shanghai Disney Resort continues to bring cherished stories to life, turning imagination into reality. The opening of Zootopia is a testament to the resort’s dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for its guests. [ new press release ]

