Will Roberts Joins Cast of “Italian Kidnapping – ItaliKos” in Departure from His Recent Role as General George C. Marshall

Will Roberts, acclaimed actor known for his portrayal of General George C. Marshall in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” is set to bring his comedic talent to the upcoming film “Italian Kidnapping – ItaliKos.”

Giorgos Papatheodorou and Thanasis Psilopoulos

Directed by Giorgos Papatheodorou and cast by Thanasis Psilopoulos, the adventure-comedy-crime film follows a group of friends and band members from Athens who embark on a quest to rescue their abducted vocalist.

Will Roberts as Salvatore

Will Roberts will play Salvatore, a character known for his humor and intensity. The film, produced by Crisis Cinema Productions, is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

Roberts, whose storied career spans decades and includes roles in “The Redeemer,” “A Soldier’s Revenge,” and “The West and the Ruthless,” is enthusiastic about joining the all-star cast.

Crisis Cinema Productions

Produced by Crisis Cinema Productions, “Italian Kidnapping – ItaliKos” is set to be a standout addition to the comedic landscape. With the addition of Will Roberts, the film is poised to blend his unique blend of humor and charisma with an already talented ensemble.

The new film’s release is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike, eager to see Will Roberts in this new, rollicking role.

“Will Roberts is perfect for this new role, and the whole NewsBlaze team sends our congratulations. I’m over the moon that he’ll be working with Giorgos Papatheodorou and Thanasis Psilopoulos and their all-star cast,” said Alan Gray, NewsBlaze CEO.

“I’m beyond excited to work with Giorgos Papatheodorou and Thanasis Psilopoulos. The script is brilliantly written, reminding me of the classic ‘My Cousin Vinny.’ It’s an all-star cast, and I’m looking forward to this feature film. Plus, being Greek, how can you go wrong?” Roberts said.

