‘Outside’ Sets January Release Date

The drama film ‘Outside’, starring Megan Tully, Farahd Abdullah Wallizada, Sebastian Cabanas, Tristan Cunningham, and Lise Gardo, is releasing on digital streaming platforms January 18 via Random Media.
Written and directed by Farahd Abdullah Wallizada, ‘Outside’ is set in Seattle, and examines the intersection of two lives: Ramzi, an agoraphobic young artist living a hermetic existence in his downtown apartment, and Ana, a lonely undergrad moonlighting as an escort.
The moviepremiered at the 2021 Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival and won the bronze prize in drama at the 2019 PAGE International Screenwriting Awards.
The movie releases on digital streaming platforms January 18, 2022.