27 States Ask Supreme Court to Block Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

27 states in America have sued the Biden administration over its vaccine mandate for employees of businesses across the country. The states have asked the Supreme Court to block Biden’s vaccine mandate.

KUTV reported on Monday that Utah joined 26 other states in petitioning the Supreme Court to put a stay on Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate. Sean Reyes, Utah Attorney General, joined the Attorney Generals of other states in filing the petition against the mandates that require businesses to fire their employee if they refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccines.

The petition comes in wake of last Friday’s ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, allowing Biden’s vaccine mandate to continue. The mandate requires that workers must be vaccinated by January 10 the latest to keep their jobs, or submit a weekly negative COVID-19 test to be allowed to work.

List of 27 States Petitioning the Apex Court

Fox13 posted the document of the filing by the 27 states against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate. The 27 states filing the petition include: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Hearing and Deadline for Government’s Response

Life Site News reported that Supreme Court will hear two of the cases against Biden’s vaccine mandate on January 7, 2022. The site reported that the two cases include:

Whether the Biden administration can force large employers to mandate their employees receive COVID shots or weekly tests, and whether the government can force healthcare workers at facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding to be jabbed.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh of the Supreme Court has asked the Biden administration to submit its response to the appeals against its mandate by 4 p.m. December 30. Earlier this month, Justice Kavanaugh voted with the liberal judges in favor of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers in New York.