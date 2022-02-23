CDC Withholding Important COVID-19 Data from Public

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has admitted to withholding important COVID-19 data on hospitalization and the booster shots of COVID vaccines from people. Its excuse for not releasing the data is interesting and alarming—the public might misinterpret the data.

Rationale for Withholding COVID-19 Data from Public

The New York Post reported on Tuesday (February 22, 2022) that the CDC admitted to the New York Times that it is withholding a big part of COVID-19 data on hospitalization and booster shots because “it’s not yet ready for prime time.” The story cited the CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund:

But another reason is that the data could be misinterpreted by the public, Nordlund admitted.

It is important to note that the data being kept by the CDC from public eye includes breakdown of COVID hospitalization by age, race and vaccination status over the last year. Mainstream media continues to make claims without evidence that the unvaccinated are the ones dying of COVID-19. But the claims are subject to speculation especially when data made public abroad as in the United Kingdom shows that the vaccinated are the ones leading the COVID death numbers.

Reaction to CDC’s Admission on Withholding Data

The news of CDC withholding the COVD-19 data was met with wide criticism in conservative media and free speech social media. Euro Weekly News included some of the responses critical of CDC’s rationale.

“The CDC refuses to release data that doesn’t fully support the establishment narratives and pharma marketing,” one person said.

The site naked capitalism did a detailed analysis of CDC’s failures and inconsistencies throughout the COVID-19 crisis, asking the question: What Is It Trying to Hide?

Last year, the CDC added another scandal to its long list of controversies as it came under fire for withholding records between top personnel and teachers’ unions on re-opening of schools.