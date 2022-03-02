Wisconsin Special Counsel Calls for Decertifying the 2020 Election

The massive rigging in the 2020 presidential election was officially confirmed once again on Tuesday as Special Counsel and Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman called for decertifying the Wisconsin election results.

The Call for Decertifying Wisconsin’s 2020 Election

The Gateway Pundit reported that Justice Gableman, while speaking at an informational hearing before the Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, listed a series of “unlawful acts” during the 2020 election and asked that the legislature seriously consider decertifying the WI election results. Gableman was cited as:

At this point, I believe the legislature ought to take a very hard look at the option of decertification of 2020 Wisconsin Presidential Election.

Key Players in Election Fraud in Wisconsin

The story came in a series of update in the conservative daily whereby another story posted earlier in the day reported that Justice Gableman showed video evidence of a number of seniors in nursing homes incapable of voting but reportedly voted in 2020. It was then discovered that someone else had voted for them. The story says, “It happened all over Wisconsin.”

The video evidence presented by Justice Gableman also identified some of the key players involved in voter fraud in WI’s 2020 election. Names of people and organizations included: David Plouffe (former Obama campaign manager), the Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL), David Becker from ERIC organization and CEIR, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, and other Democrat operatives.

Facebook Election Funding Deemed Illegal

As reported in The Washington Times, the Special Counsel’s probe concluded that Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, committed election bribery by giving close to $9 million to five Democratic-led jurisdictions for getting more people to vote.

In the run-up to the 2020 election, the CTCL allocated Zuckerberg-funded grants, which became known as “Zuck Bucks,” to government officials in Wisconsin to help increase absentee and in-person voting.

The story added that Gableman’s report is likely to further raise the questions about the integrity of the 2020 election.