Death of Fully Vaccinated Colin Powell Panics Vaccine Pushers

The death of former US Secretary of State Colin Powell reported on Monday sent vaccine advocates into instant panic because the news of Powell’s death included one important fact: Powell was fully vaccinated against COVID 19 and yet he died of the disease.

Media Struggles to Explain the Death of Colin Powell

Leftist news source CNN showed its panic of Powell’s death by COVID despite full vaccination by calling a pro-vaccine doctor to speak in favor of vaccination. Dr. Leana Wen repeated the well-known defense of vaccines: no vaccine is 100 percent effective, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t work. She failed to explain what use is the vaccine if it can’t protect those who most need to be protected, namely the elderly (like Colin Powell, who was 84) and the immune-compromised.

Kiera Butler on Mother Jones wrote an anxious reaction to the critical comments on Powell’s death by COVID despite full vaccination. Trying to rationalize Powell’s death and defend the vaccine, Butler claimed without evidence that Colin Powell got COVID because he had contact with people who had the disease. She failed to defend the vaccine’s effectiveness. Instead, she repeated the unproven claim that vaccines are the solution to outbreaks.

Alexander Nazaryan of Yahoo News struggled to defend COVID vaccines while expressing the fear that fully vaccinated Colin Powell’s death will show people that vaccines are not effective. He wrote:

The fact remains that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die than those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Nazaryan linked to an NPR story making the claim that the unvaccinated are more likely to die from COVID. The story based its claim on CDC analysis of data that does not really compare numbers of cases and deaths in vaccinated versus unvaccinated people; instead it compares “fully vaccinated” versus “not fully vaccinated” while entirely ignoring the category of “unvaccinated”.

Fully Vaccinated DHS Secretary Sick With COVID

While the vaccine advocates were still busy defending the COVID shots from criticism in the wake of the death of fully vaccinated Colin Powell, another news struck a blow to their defense: Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID 19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Breitbart reported on Tuesday, October 19, that Mayorkas is “experiencing minor symptoms” according to DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa.

Official Numbers from UK Show Vaccinated More at Risk

Despite the claims of vaccine advocates, official figures from the United Kingdom reveal that the vaccinated – including those that have taken one shot – are more at risk of contracting the Delta variant and way more likely to die of it. Unvaccinated people were shown to be half as much likely to die from the Delta variant as fully vaccinated people, according to the report by Public Health England.