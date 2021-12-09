Omicron Used to Push 4th Dose of Pfizer Shot

That the so-called COVID-19 pandemic is simply a vaccine-selling play performed on the world stage showed again in the latest statements of the pharma, government, and media narrative pushing for the same thing – a fourth dose of mRNA vaccine. Their justification? The so-called Omicron variant.

Pfizer Suggests 4th Shot to Combat Omicron

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is the latest to jump in the chorus of one-more-booster by suggesting a fourth shot of his company’s vaccine may be needed soon to provide protection against the omicron variant. The Washington Examiner cited Bourla as:

With omicron, we need to wait and see because we have very little information. We may need it faster.

The story adds that Pfizer claimed on Wednesday that its booster shot can improve resistance to the alleged new variant by as much as 25 folds. However, the story notes that the alleged variant used in Pfizer’s alleged trials was not a real-life omicron variant.

While these results are positive, the results are based on a synthetic, lab-created version of the omicron variant.

Like the so-called Delta variant, Omicron has not been shown to exist by scientific evidence. It all started with a press release issued on November 26 and the mainstream media copied it worldwide and presented as fact without asking for evidence or details of research claiming the new variant’s discovery.

FDA Wants Decades to Release Vaccine Data

While Pfizer and others have been allowed too fast-track the process of vaccine development, ignoring the serious health risks and damage to those who take the shots, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is refusing to release the trial data that led to the emergency use authorization of the shots made by Pfizer and other pharmaceuticals. The FDA has already approved the use of Pfizer vaccine boosters as of today. However, it says it needs 75 years to release Pfizer’s COVID vaccine data to the public.