Biden Suffers Defeat in 5th Circuit Appeal over Federal Employees Vaccine Mandate

The Biden administration has been slapped with another legal defeat as the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a lower court ruling that barred the Biden administration from imposing COVID-19 vaccines on federal employees.

The Epoch Times reported today that the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2–1 to decline overruling the lower court’s decision against Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal workers.

The lower court’s injunction against the mandate was issued by Texas-based District Judge Jeffrey Brown last month, who ruled that Biden does not have the authority to impose such a mandate.

From 5th Circuit to the Supreme Court

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals did not include an explanation as to why they chose to decline the government’s appeal against the blocking of their vaccine mandate for federal employees. The sole dissenting judge who voted in Biden administration’s favor in the hearing is Judge Stephen A. Higginson, appointed by former president Barack Obama. Higginson was cited saying:

“The only court that can now provide timely relief is the Supreme Court.”

The story wrote that the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals asked both parties to file arguments in March. However, the ruling means the case could now be heard in the Supreme Court.

Last month, the Supreme Court defeated the Biden administration’s nationwide vaccine mandate for employees of businesses with 100 or more employees. All 6 conservative judges of the court ruled against the mandate, handing Biden one of the biggest defeats of his faltering presidency.

