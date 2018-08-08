Problems do not choose the people they affect. Anyone can experience them and most people do not know or understand what someone else is going through. People often cope with stress and problems differently from others and most also express them differently. An interesting question is, to what extent can personal problems affect a person and how do they affect performance in the workplace?

No matter how small or big someone’s problem is, it affects people differently. There are some who can barely move when they are faced with even the slightest problem. There are some who are not as productive when faced with personal problems and there are some who make it their motivation to work even harder when they are problematic.

Most commonly, people in the workplace experience family problems and these are often brought to the workplace. There is a saying that professionally, one should not bring personal problems to the workplace, and this is because workplace productivity may be greatly affected and in turn, output may be of mediocre quality.

But in reality, we cannot really control how our problems affect us and the only way that we can cope with these family problems is if we express them openly.

A problem often faced in America today is divorce so it is not really unusual to encounter someone in the workplace who has gone through or is going through a divorce. There are people who choose to get married at a relatively young age and divorce is more likely to be faced by these young couples for many reasons.

First is that they will later on realize that they have not done what they should have done before getting married and feel as if the marriage is holding them back which could later on result in a divorce. One reason could also be that the couple no longer makes an effort to try to understand each other which may lead to them wanting to be apart.

Whatever the reason may be, once a family is started, it is inevitable that family problems are experienced and this is not uncommon.

Surely, almost everyone will experience having a family problem at some point in their lives and know how these problems have affected us, personally or socially. It has been proven that such problems really do affect a person’s ability to perform his work even if they are at the workplace.

This is proven in all states, for couples, businessmen, or lawyers, in a very busy state such as New York, and even divorce lawyers from Los Angeles relate the same stories, from the other side of the country. All observers say they have seen the effects these family problems, especially divorce, have at home, in the workplace or at social gatherings. It is often especially troubling in the workplace.

Laura Wasser, a Los Angeles divorce lawyer, who established a reputation in Hollywood because she held most cases involving divorces of big time celebrities, said “they say there’s no good time to get divorced, but I think, for some people, if your career is on the decline, maybe that is a way to stir up a little bit of publicity. Most of my clients for better or for worse, are not interested in that kind of publicity.”

Whatever kind of job a person has, whether they are a very famous celebrity, or working in an office, a divorce is a divorce. And anyone going through such a disruption or any other family issue, would only want to be around people they can actually talk to comfortably about those issues. The point is that no matter who it is, family issues, especially bad ones, can severely affect performance.

There is no doubt that in the workplace, everyone must maintain professionalism and separate work from personal life. Sometimes, this is easier said than done. So when someone is going through a divorce or having a very serious family problem, it is important to acknowledge it and provide encouragement. What others can do is offer some assistance, to benefit not only the person going through the problem but the company too.