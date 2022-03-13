Maryland Democrat Proposes Bill That Could Facilitate Infanticide of Newborns

Democrats are at it again – attempting to legalize the murder of infants by crafting a new piece of legislation in Maryland. The proposed law would facilitate killing newborns by preventing any investigation into their deaths.

Olivia Summers, an Associate Counsel with the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), wrote an analysis of Senate Bill 669, presented by Democrat senator William Smith. Dubbed as the Pregnant Person’s Freedom Act of 2022, the bill makes it illegal by its Section H to investigate any miscarriage or “perinatal death related to a failure to act.”

Summers explains that this provides the woman giving birth protection against investigation in case the newborn dies because of lack of care – starvation or freezing to death etc.

In other words, a baby born alive and well could be abandoned and left to starve or freeze to death, and nothing could be done to punish those who participated in that cruel death.

The analysis notes that the medical definition of perinatal period for newborns varies; it starts from 20th to 28th week of gestation and ends 1 to 4 weeks after birth. This implies that the bill facilitates the killing of newborns via lack of care up to 28 days after birth.

Life Site News reported on Summers’ analysis on March 7 and noted that Senator Smith did not provide a comment on the ACLJ’s analysis of his proposed legislation when reached for a comment. The story mentioned March 15 as the date set for a hearing on the bill.

However, in an update posted to Summers’s analysis on March 9, Senator Smith was reported to be removing the “perinatal” language from S.B. 669 and delaying its hearing as well. The update states:

Thanks to our legal advocacy, and to our friends at Maryland Right to Life who directly shared the legal analysis we prepared with the sponsor of the bill, Senator Smith is removing the “perinatal” language from S.B. 669, and is delaying its hearing.