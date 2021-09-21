Researchers Putting mRNA Vaccines in Food

The mRNA vaccines like those developed for COVID 19 are now being put into food as a university in California experiments to grow edible plants with mRNA in them.

Developing Plant-Based mRNA Vaccines

On September 16, the University Of California, Riverside, announced on their website a new project that attempts to develop plant-based mRNA vaccines that can be eaten instead of injected in the body via a syringe. Funded with half a million dollars by the National Science Foundation (NSF), the project aims at incorporating mRNA into plant cells in such a way that the molecule can replicate in the plant tissue and accumulate to a level that is enough to vaccinate a person who eats the plant.

Juan Pablo Giraldo, the lead researcher of the project, was cited telling that his team is testing the approach with spinach and lettuce.

We are testing this approach with spinach and lettuce and have long-term goals of people growing it in their own gardens.

Giraldo also said that farmers could eventually “grow entire fields of it.”

Grounds for Controversy

Studyfinds.org suggested that making a vaccine you can eat as a salad can be a way to overcome the controversy vaccination by injection causes for many people. The site wrote:

So what if you could replace your next shot with a salad instead?

On Stew Peters’ show, Deanna Lorraine talked about the technology of mRNA in plants and indicated that this seems a way to sneak the potentially dangerous vaccine in salads as if vaccinating people without their knowledge.

Lack of Media’s Interest in the Story

While the project of growing mRNA in plants to serve as vaccines sounds innovative and potentially controversial, it seems to have entirely escaped the mainstream media’s attention or interest. No major news website or channel seems to have featured the story and all stories about the project are found on smaller, independent sites and on social media.