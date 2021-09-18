Grand Jury Petition Filed against CDC and FDA

Two Oregon senators have filed a petition demanding a federal grand jury investigation into the willful misconduct of CDC and FDA, two of the most powerful public health agencies in America.

Stand for Health Freedom issued a press release on September 16 under the title “Oregon Senators File Formal Grand Jury Petition Calling for Investigation into CDC’s Willful Misconduct to Hyperinflate COVID-19 Data Following Federal Law Violations.” The press release broke the news that Oregon State Senators Kim Thatcher and Dennis Linthicum have filed the grand jury petition calling for an investigation into the willful misconduct of CDC and FDA whereby the agencies misled the public, using exaggerated figures of COVID-19 deaths in violation of multiple federal laws.

This hyperinflation of death certificate reporting kicked off an avalanche of data degradation and destructive public health policies.

Stand for Health Freedom Petition for Grand Jury Probe

Stand for Health Freedom is also hosting a petition people can sign to convene a Special Grand Jury to investigate the CDC’s conduct during COVID-19. The petition demands a grand jury investigation into recording and counting of COVID-19 deaths by the CDC guidelines; specifically, the change in guidance for issuing death certificates.

The press release from Stand for Health Freedom informs that their petition has received more than 62 thousand signatures to date, including thousands of signatures from residents across Oregon.

The call for investigating the misconduct of CDC and FDA in their response to the COVID-19 issue comes at a time when documents have surfaced showing that Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, lied to congress under oath about funding of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Lab in China – the place where the alleged new COVID-19-causing coronavirus is said to have emerged or, as many believe, developed with harmful intent. Senator Rand Paul referred Fauci’s testimony to the Department of Justice for holding him accountable.