Bolstering “Invincibility Points” in Ukraine

Invincibility Points Concept

During these dangerous and grim times of war for Ukraine, we applaud Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for his visionary concept of “invincibility points.”

Certainly, offering shelters and service pop-up stations, with internet connections, power charging facilities, and hot water will save lives and boost morale. We urge him to further expand his innovative concept of invincibility.

Invincible: what does that really mean? The word invincible means incapable of being defeated, unconquerable. Why not set up the situation where the entire country of Ukraine becomes an ultimate “invincibility point” where all citizens are safe and happy?

The only way to become truly invincible is to not have any enemies. If there are no internal or external threats, there are no enemies. No enemies, no conflict. But how could such an ideal goal be achieved, especially during an actual war where social tensions are so high that conflict continues unabated?

The violence of war is a human problem requiring human solutions. The underlying cause of any war or any social violence is accumulated, unrelieved societal and international stress. To end war, the rise of accumulated societal/international stress must be addressed – and addressed directly.

How to reduce current global tensions directly and immediately?

A proven, scientifically confirmed field-tested method to calm tensions, end prolonged violence, and prevent future conflicts is available. It must be deployed without delay. It is the brain-based technology, Invincible Defense Technology (IDT), which employs the organized daily group practice of the non-religious Transcendental Meditation® (TM®) program. This highly effective, scientifically verified, non-violent approach ends war and prevents tensions from arising again. It strikes at the root cause of all war and international and national conflict.

When large groups of trained practitioners practice the advanced TM techniques together twice a day, their large group practice creates a powerful “field effect” of coherence and peace that calms and reduces stress in the surrounding population.

The bigger the group, the bigger the effect. The outcomes have been repeatedly confirmed by extensive peer-reviewed scientific research. The outcomes include consistent, dramatic, and measurable decreases in conflict, war deaths, terrorism, and crime.

At this extremely critical time in history, and for a minimal investment of time, manpower, and resources, Ukraine’s security forces could train and support groups of experts in the IDT strategy. Acting as “prevention brigades, “ these groups of TM experts would meditate together twice daily every day and thereby defuse the deeply rooted regional stresses, fears, and hatreds that are the causes of conflict.

Research predicts that once an IDT program became operational, the stressful conditions in Ukraine would evaporate and suddenly the two parties to the conflict would achieve a successful, peaceful, negotiated end to the fighting.

As long as the peace-creating groups are in place, coherence in the collective consciousness would increase, giving rise to harmony and peace in both Ukrainian and Russian populations. Better solutions would occur to the people and their leaders for improving their own living conditions.

Violence subsides when tensions are dissipated. A new era of appreciation for differences of culture, religion, and race will dawn. When people are not stressed, they enjoy and celebrate diversity, rather than viewing differences with fear and hate.

In addition to Ukraine’s military, any large groups practicing IDT (Invincible Defense Technology) techniques could carry out this goal. All citizens from schoolchildren to retirees could be given the technique and would find a great onset of joy, productivity, good health and improved mental clarity in all that they do.

While this approach may seem too simple to be true, sometimes the simplest approach is the most effective. We recommend the following books: An Antidote to Violence: Evaluating the Evidence, by Barry Spivack and Patricia Anne Saunders, and The Coherence Effect by Robert Keith Wallace, Jay Marcus, and Christopher Clark. These new books detail in depth the substantial scientific research supporting the use of the Transcendental Meditation program to dispel violence and to alleviate PTSD and other stress-related problems.

The military of Ukraine is the protector of its citizens. It is bound to thoroughly examine scientifically validated methods for ending war and terrorism. Military members are paid to perform their duties and protect their nation. Since they are funded for this purpose, it is their duty to build IDT prevention brigades and create lasting invincibility for Ukraine.

Ideally, 15, 000 advanced meditators practicing IDT technologies together twice a day in synchrony would be more than enough to create a global coherence effect, kickstarting a phase transition which would lead to lasting world peace for all countries.

If Ukraine were to establish an IDT group of this size, and this transition took place, Ukraine would be revered worldwide for preventing escalating global conflict and saving our endangered planet from extinction.

IDT is a proactive defense paradigm, ready to be implemented. Military leaders have no time to lose and would be wise to adopt this effective solution before it is too late. Wars start in the minds of men. Peace starts there as well.

Given many previously unsuccessful peace initiatives, now is the time to use this scientifically validated method. IDT is simple and inexpensive, with a documented record of success. This cutting-edge brain-based technology could maximize the safety and security of Ukraine quickly, ending conflict and bloodshed. Here is an opportunity for Ukraine to become a global leader in peacebuilding, so needed by our troubled world.

By Arlene J. Schar and Dr. David Leffler

About the Authors:

Arlene J. Schar is Director of Communications at the Center for Advanced Military Science (CAMS) and has served as Executive Assistant to Dr. David Leffler since 2015.

Dr. David Leffler served as an Associate of the Proteus Management Group at the Center for Strategic Leadership, US Army War College. Currently, he serves as the Executive Director at CAMS.

Selected Research