Sweden Indefinitely Suspends Moderna Shot over Heart Damage Risk

Due to the risk of heart damage associated with the Moderna shot against COVID-19, Sweden has suspended its administration in the country indefinitely.

The Western Journal reported on Thursday (October 21) that Swedish health officials have indefinitely suspended the administration of the Moderna vaccine to anyone under 31 due to an increased risk of myocarditis, i.e. heart inflammation, associated with the shot. The story says that Finland, Iceland, and Denmark have taken similar measures.

Heart Damage by Myocarditis

The Moderna shot against COVID-19 was suspended earlier this month in Sweden due to risk of heart damage associated with the vaccine, though the suspension was considered temporary and the risk was called “rare”. However, the New York Post pointed out the growing concern over the vaccine’s potential of causing heart damage.

Data point to an increased incidence also in connection with vaccination against COVID-19, mainly in adolescents and young adults and mainly in boys and men.

The story says that data seems to indicate a notably higher risk associated with the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Pfizer Shot and Risk of Heart Damage

While the Swedish authorities and other Nordic countries have only taken precautionary measures against the Moderna shot, the risk of heart damage associated with the Pfizer vaccine remains unclear. The Western Journal included a tweet by senior medical expert Dr Anthony Hinton saying that Pfizer risks are similar.

What about Pfizer the risks are almost identical. Is science about to reassert itself? Let’s hope so. https://t.co/70ZQRWXQvf — Dr Anthony Hinton (@TonyHinton2016) October 20, 2021

The story says that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) admitted that “the data demonstrate increased risks, particularly within the seven days following the second dose.” FDA added a myocarditis warning to both mRNA vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna – in June this year. It stated that the incidence of heart inflammation after the shots is rare.

In August, Moderna vaccine distributed widely in Japan was found to be carrying metal particles, resulting in recall of millions of the vaccine’s doses.

