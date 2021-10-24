Disturbing reports of torturous experiments on dogs, funded by Fauci-led National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), have been making news, and people want answers. According to official documents, the experiments funded by Fauci’s institute tortured and killed as many as 44 beagle puppies in horrific ways.

The New York Post reported that White Coat Waste Project, a taxpayer watchdog group working against animal abuse, obtained documents via the Freedom of Information Act, revealing that NIAID funded lab experiments in Tunisia with nearly $1.7 million from October 2018 to February 2019. The cruel experiments drugged and caged dogs to be eaten alive by hungry sandflies. The story wrote:

Some of the pooches were also allegedly injected with disease-causing parasites.

Calls for Answers over Cruel Experiments on Dogs

Russia Today reported that members of congress are demanding answers from Dr. Fauci over the reports of funding of the tortuous lab experiments involving dogs in Tunisia. The story says that lawmakers from both political parties signed a letter sent to Dr. Fauci demanding an explanation. The story added details of the torturous experiments that killed the captive dogs in an agonizing manner.

The dogs were six to eight months old, and they were all killed and dissected upon completion of the tests, according to WCW.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, peta condemned the torturous experiments and called for NIH leaders to step down.

Google Censorship to Protect Fauci

Last month, msn news featured a story by The Hill in which a journalist told that an animal rights ad critical of Fauci was removed by Google. Journalist Zaid Jilani was cited as:

There’s nothing transparent about how Google decided to take the content moderation, ad moderation policy in this case.

The story wrote that the ad by White Coat Waste Project criticized the cruel dog experiments funded by Fauci’s institute. Responding to their request for comment, Google told The Hill that the ad content was not reviewed and that it was due to “suspicious payment activity” that it blocked the White Coat Waste Project account.