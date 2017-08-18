Tradologic is the latest broker to upgrade their platform to MetaTrader 5. The platform, utilized by many of the top forex and exchange brokers in the world, offers a powerful solution for modern traders. MetaTrader 5 provides a multi-asset platform that includes technical analysis tools, automated trading and copy trading.

The platform provides trading signals and mobile trading to help today’s traders make smart, decisive trades.

Tradologic joins a growing list of MetaTrader 5 brokers switching to MetaTrader’s latest platform after the developer hinted at a possible discontinuation of the MetaTrader platform. Tradologic, a fintech firm, focuses on cross-platform solutions.

The platform conducted 4.5 million trades since January 2016, with $710 million in volume over that span. Tradologic has active users in 109 countries.

An announcement from the platform explains that Tradologic is working on products that don’t involve the binary options industry. The announcement came at the iFX International Expo.

“We are excited to work on the innovative new products, unique for the FinTech Industry. We aim to develop and deliver new products to the market in the upcoming quarters,” the company said.

Ownership within the company has undergone structure changes that have led the company to expand beyond just binary options.

Tradologic is a pioneer in the industry, with the company recently adding social trading into their platform. The social trading tool provides insight into the investment portfolios and strategies used by the industry’s most successful traders.

Social trading solutions allow traders of all skill levels to use dynamic market updates and a news feed to make accurate trades.

The advanced feature set is integrated into Tradologic’s platform and is available on the entirety of the company’s products.

Tradologic joins a number of other platforms making the switch to new trading platforms. ArenaFX recently announced that the Japanese platform will close all positions by September 30, 2017.

ArenaFX joins a list of other Japanese Forex companies that have stopped offering the MetaTrader 4 platform to traders. Withdrawal requests will need to be made before October 9, 2017.

MetaTrader 4 has been offered by ArenaFX since 2013. The company plans to terminate both demo and live accounts. The platform is no longer accepting applications at this time. Japanese companies have largely abandoned the MetaTrader 4 platform, with YJFX leaving the platform along with Monex Group, Inc.

The abandonment of MetaTrader 4 by Japanese companies has been abrupt, with many companies opting to develop their own proprietary platforms. ArenaFX has not announced their plans for a new platform at this time.