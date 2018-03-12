Rather than searching for a new job, many workers are deciding that they want to

be in direct control of their work and their incomes. Home-based entrepreneurs are

becoming much more commonplace. It’s cost-efficient these days to start an online

business, so starting a freelancing business from home is possible if you have a

computer and a reliable internet connection.

However, before you jump in there are a number of factors to consider so your

business doesn’t end up being a bust.

1. Working Remotely is a Skill – While working remotely may seem an

appealing proposition to many, “Not everyone is suited to remote work, “

says Layne Davlin, Founder and CEO of Einstein HR, “remote workers have to be self-motivating and proactive.” Successful remote workers have a certain skill set that lends itself to motivation.

2. It’s Still Work – While it is true that working from home means you can save money, skip the daily commute, be home for the kids, and be able to work while in your pajamas, you still have to focus on the business. You not only have to keep yourself on task, sometimes you have to train family and friends so they respect your time as though you were working in an office.

3. Go Digital – Using the internet to work, according to an article at Business

News Daily, is now widely accepted. We do nearly everything online.

Remotely connected entrepreneurs can work from anywhere, but they do

need to have access to stable internet access. Also, some facility with

making websites and using social media will be necessary for internet

marketing.

4. Market Your Business and Yourself – Home-based entrepreneurs spend a

lot of time marketing themselves. That means putting yourself out there to

potential clients. Keep your profiles current wherever your potential clients

might be lurking. It’s also good to have a portfolio of work to show to

clients when they inquire about your services. Testimonials from past clients

or colleagues who can recommend you to friends and other business can

open many doors.

5. Be Prepared Before You Submit a Proposal – Working remotely is often

a very temporary proposition. Clients and projects change constantly. The

best way to ensure that you maintain relationships with both agencies and

end clients is to maintain a level of professionalism at all times. You can

ensure the success of your freelance business by delivering value-added

solutions to your client’s problems with knowledge, courtesy and

professionalism. Even if you did a small job for a client years ago, you never

know when that client might come back with a big job.

Freelancing as an alternative to chasing employment is attractive, but there is a

learning curve. Take these tips to heart before you take the leap.