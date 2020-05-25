Few members of the media have exhibited the scope of versatility in their career paths that Ken Kurson has. In addition to having served as a longtime political consultant and operative in GOP politics, Kurson has also had an extensive background in journalism. His experience in journalism has included serving as the editor in chief of The New York Observer, a post he was hired for by the newspaper’s then-publisher, Jared Kushner.

But in addition to his background working as a political consultant and a journalist, Ken Kurson has also had a long and storied history of writing for some of the most influential figures of the 21st century in American politics and commerce. For example, Kurson co-authored the book Leadership, with Mayor Rudy Giuliani in 2002. The book became an instant bestseller on Amazon and in book-stores nationwide.

But Kurson’s co-authorship and writing for some of the world’s most prominent and influential figures did not stop there. Kurson also co-authored The Faber Report, with longtime CNBC host David Faber. The book has been a bestseller on Amazon, along with many of Kurson’s other written work which can be found in his Amazon archive of books.

He’s also written the personal memoir of longtime biotechnology executive John Crowley. That book is entitled “Chasing Miracles: The Crowley Family Journey of Strength, Hope and Joy.” Kurson’s clear talents and versatility have also lent themselves well to serving as a political operative in GOP campaigns.

He served prominently as the Chief Operating Officer in Rudy Giuliani’s 2008 campaign for the Republican Presidential nomination. Kurson’s time in Republican politics, as an operative, consultant and confidante to many influential figures have led him to being featured on a host of prominent lists showcasing accomplished colleagues of his. For example, on its 2009 Power List, PolitickerNJ ranked Kurson as the 71st most influential individual in all of New Jersey politics.

Kurson has also been a longtime confidant of Jared Kushner’s. That relationship has been the source of much intrigue among members of the media and the general public. During the Republican National Convention in 2016, Kurson was seated prominently in the convention center with Ivanka Trump and the Trump family. Kurson has been a regular confidant to Mr. Kushner during the Trump Administration, as has been widely reported in the media.

His dedication to Jewish causes and the state of Israel are legendary as well. In his writing, he has often written about his ardent support for the state of Israel, and his strong opposition to the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement, citing the movement’s pervasive and rampant intellectual dishonesty. Kurson has also been lauded within the Jewish community for his work promoting Jewish causes. These have included well-deserved accolades from a series of different Jewish organizations and even media publications.

As if his extensive career as a journalist, political operative and consultant weren’t enough exhibitions of versatility, Kurson has also ventured into the blockchain and cryptocurrency space in recent years. He founded a website called Modern Consensus and has also served as a board member of Ripple. We can look forward to continuing to monitor Ken’s future successes. There is every reason to believe they will continue to be a source of great interest to our readers and the general public.