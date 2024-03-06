HD Hyundai and Google Cloud Accelerate AI Innovation

Please share this story:

HD Hyundai partners with Google Cloud to accelerate its digital transformation with generative AI technology. The collaboration will introduce generative AI across Hyundai’s core businesses, including its world-leading shipbuilding and top-ranking construction machinery businesses in Korea.

Google Cloud is to provide enterprise solutions including its Vertex AI platform to develop industry-specific AI applications.

Starting in January 2024, the company will prioritize high-impact tasks like building AI solutions tailored to each industry’s needs, creating AI-based platforms to enhance customer digital experiences, and training AI experts.

AI at HD Hyundai

HD Hyundai already piloted a Generative AI service for after-sales calls at its construction equipment division. The collaboration with Google Cloud commenced in July 2023. It plans a long-term AI roadmap to lead digital and business innovation.

Earlier moves to boost AI capabilities in-house include launching an AI Center to develop custom generative AI, partnering with POSCO on smart unmanned technology, and collaborating with Siemens on AI for smart shipyards.

HD Hyundai says, “Combining the vast data we have accumulated over the years with Google Cloud’s generative AI technology will create great synergy. We will actively utilize AI to improve work efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction.”

Underscoring the importance of this collaboration, Philip Moyer, Vice President of Global AI Business and Solutions at Google Cloud, will speak at HD Hyundai’s CES 2024 keynote session. Read more here.

Key Takeaways

HDHyundai partners with Google Cloud

Generative AI to accelerate digital transformation.

Introduce AI across Hyundai’s core businesses, including shipbuilding and construction machinery.

Hyundai starts building prioritized AI solutions January 2024

Goals: create AI-based platforms, and train AI experts.