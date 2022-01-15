Thriller Film ‘When Everything’s Gone’ Releases February 15

‘When Everything’s Gone’ which stars Alex Emanuel, Catherine Blades, Alex Alessi, Gabriel Rush, and Sandra Gumuzzio is releasing on digital streaming platforms February 15, 2022.

Directed by Jeff Stewart and Alex Alessi, the sci-fi fantasy thriller film is a post-apocalyptic thriller about a man named Rory (Alex Alessi), who has survived a devastating plague by hiding out in solitude for over a year only to be haunted by the loss of his brother Chris (Gabriel Rush). The film follows Rory as he ventures out into the barren and desolate world where he befriends a man named Casper (Alex Emanuel) and his daughter, Rosie (Catherine Blades). Together, they confront the horrors of their pasts, and embark on an important journey to find more survivors and rediscover the hope they all desperately need to continue on. When everything’s gone, a future must be forged.

Produced by Alex Alessi, Jeff Stewart, and William Kaufman, ‘When Everything’s Gone’ has been a film festival favorite scooping up ‘Best Directors’ at Silicon Beach Film Festival and ‘Special Mention’ at Madras Independent Film Festival, as well as Official Selections at New York Lift-Off Film Festival, Erie International Film Festival, Garden State Film Festival, Golden State Film Festival and The Macoproject Film Festival.

‘When Everything’s Gone’ releases on February 15, 2022.